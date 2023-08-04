Hold Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 480: ICICI Securities

Hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet had reported average EBITDA margin of 8.1% over FY13-22 but its EBITDA margin dropped to 5.6% in FY23 due to steep inflationary pressures. With correction in commodity prices, its EBITDA margin recovered 130bps but it was lower than our expectations. We model the company’s EBITDA margin to recover to 6.8% in FY25. With lower margins, we also model company’s RoCE (and value creation) to be muted. We believe (1) weak volumes of shrimp feed (high margin segment) and (2) losses of Dairy segment continue to drag the overall performance.



Outlook

We model these segments to report muted numbers over next 2-3 quarters. We downgrade the stock to HOLD from ADD with DCF based revised target price of INR 480 (implied P/E of 22x FY25E; Earlier TP: INR 450).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Godrej Agrovet - 02 -08 - 2023 - isc