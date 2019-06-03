Hold Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 595: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Weak Q4FY2019 performance due to increased pricing pressure in the company’s product portfolio in the U.S. We feel the company will deliver sales and profit CAGR of 16% and 30%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2021. Debt continues to remain a near-term concern, despite stable business outlook.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold recommendation on the stock with lowered PT of Rs. 595.

