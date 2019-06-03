App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 595: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated May 30, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


Weak Q4FY2019 performance due to increased pricing pressure in the company’s product portfolio in the U.S. We feel the company will deliver sales and profit CAGR of 16% and 30%, respectively, over FY2019-FY2021. Debt continues to remain a near-term concern, despite stable business outlook.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold recommendation on the stock with lowered PT of Rs. 595.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:43 pm

tags #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

