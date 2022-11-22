Hold Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 470: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark’s business is separated into three entities – • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for building a global generic, specialty and OTC business in therapy areas of dermatology, respiratory, oncology among others. Glenmark Life Sciences for manufacturing and marketing APIs • Innovation new company (ICHNOS) to focus on discovery and development of novel, first‐in‐class treatments in therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and pain encompassing both NBEs as well as NCEs.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD as we continue to monitor progress on various lingering aspects especially the progress on the profitability front. Valued at Rs 470 i.e. 12x FY24E EPS of Rs 39.3.

