    Hold Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 17, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


    Glenmark’s business is separated into three entities – • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for building a global generic, specialty and OTC business in therapy areas of dermatology, respiratory, oncology among others • Glenmark Life Sciences for manufacturing and marketing APIs • Innovation new company (ICHNOS) to focus on discovery and development of novel, first‐in‐class treatments in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and pain encompassing both NBEs as well as NCEs.


    Outlook


    Maintain HOLD as we await EBITDA margin sustainability besides persisting US base business pressure amid regulatory hurdles at Monroe facility. We value Glenmark at Rs440 based on SOTP valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Hold #ICICI Direct
    first published: Aug 17, 2022
