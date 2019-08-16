App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


Q1 revenues grew 7.3% YoY to rs 2322.9 crore (I-direct estimate: rs 2386.1 crore) mainly due to 13.4% YoY growth in domestic formulation to rs 752.2 crore (I-direct estimate: rs 729.6 crore). US revenues grew 3.9% YoY to rs 730.9 crore (I-direct estimate: rs 745.8 crore). EBITDA margins contracted 130 bps YoY to 14.7% (I-direct estimate: 17.5%) mainly due to higher other expenditure. EBITDA de-grew 1.4% YoY to rs 341.9 crore (I-direct estimate: rs 417.6 crore). Net profit de-grew 53.1% YoY to rs 109.3 crore (I-direct estimate: rs 207.1 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to lower other income (rs 1.7 crore vs. rs 138.2 crore).


Outlook


We expect possible monetisation of APIs or non-core businesses and proposed unlocking of innovation business to reduce debt as key catalyst for future re-rating of the stock. Our new target price is rs 410 based on 12x FY21E EPS of rs 34.2.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.