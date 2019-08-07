App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare target of Rs 7931: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare with a target price of Rs 7931 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare


In Q1FY2020, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSK Consumer) recorded a steady operating performance with volume growth of 5.4% (revenue growth of 8% y-o-y) and OPM expanding by 268BPS to 23.5%. The flagship brand, Horlicks maintained its leadership position with 44% market share in the HFD category. Volume growth is likely to sustain at 5%; gross margins to come under pressure in H2 due to spike in input prices.


Outlook


We have broadly maintained our estimates for FY2020 and FY2021; Maintain Hold with an unchanged PT of Rs. 7931.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 7, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

