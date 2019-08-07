Hold GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare target of Rs 7931: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare with a target price of Rs 7931 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
In Q1FY2020, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSK Consumer) recorded a steady operating performance with volume growth of 5.4% (revenue growth of 8% y-o-y) and OPM expanding by 268BPS to 23.5%. The flagship brand, Horlicks maintained its leadership position with 44% market share in the HFD category. Volume growth is likely to sustain at 5%; gross margins to come under pressure in H2 due to spike in input prices.
Outlook
We have broadly maintained our estimates for FY2020 and FY2021; Maintain Hold with an unchanged PT of Rs. 7931.
