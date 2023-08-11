Hold GE TandD India; target of Rs 260: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hold

We revise our FY24/25E EPS by 52.2%/17.7%, factoring in lower employee cost (as per guidance), strong tendering prospects in T&D and execution pickup of existing order book. GE T&D (GETD) reported strong quarterly performance with revenue growth of ~21% YoY and EBITDA margin expansion of 330bps YoY to 7.1%. Net debt has reduced substantially by Rs560mn QoQ to Rs1.2bn due to better cash flows. Management has been focusing on project selection, operational efficiencies, optimizing employee cost and profitability over revenue and market share. Domestic addressable market ex. HVDC stands robust at ~Rs250bn for FY24. On exports front, there is good traction from US and European markets, where GETD is working with customers on product qualification. We believe, healthy order pipeline, strong order book (Rs39.4bn) and management’s focus on margin improvement augers well for medium term revenue and profit growth.

The stock is trading at PE of 48.8x/31.5x FY24/25E. We maintain Hold rating on stock with TP of Rs 260 (Rs184 earlier) valuing it at PE of 30x FY25E (25x earlier), owing to healthy outlook and management focus on cost optimization and reducing debt levels.

