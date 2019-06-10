App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gayatri Projects; target of Rs 200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Gayatri Projects with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated June 03, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Gayatri Projects


In Q4FY19, GPL standalone revenue grew by 23% y-o-led by strong project execution, OPM dipped 246 bps y-o-y. Lower interest expenses boosted net earnings by 27% y-o-y. Order book stays strong at 4.7x its FY2019 standalone revenue; company expects order momentum to continue and has guided for a more than 25% revenue growth, a 30-40% rise in PAT and stable OPM for FY2020.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based PT of Rs. 200 as its EPC business, adjusting for its BoT and power investments, is valued at a P/E of 10.5x FY2021E, which provides limited upside potential.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Gayatri Projects #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

