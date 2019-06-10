Hold Gayatri Projects; target of Rs 200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gayatri Projects

In Q4FY19, GPL standalone revenue grew by 23% y-o-led by strong project execution, OPM dipped 246 bps y-o-y. Lower interest expenses boosted net earnings by 27% y-o-y. Order book stays strong at 4.7x its FY2019 standalone revenue; company expects order momentum to continue and has guided for a more than 25% revenue growth, a 30-40% rise in PAT and stable OPM for FY2020.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based PT of Rs. 200 as its EPC business, adjusting for its BoT and power investments, is valued at a P/E of 10.5x FY2021E, which provides limited upside potential.

