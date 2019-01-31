App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gati; target of Rs 75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gati with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gati


Revenues for Q3FY19 grew 7% YoY to Rs 481 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 493 crore). Express distribution & supply chain (EDSC) grew 2% to Rs 378 crore. Growth was supported by 29% and 31% YoY growth in fuel and other sales to Rs 78 crore and Rs 27 crore, respectively EBITDA margins fell 39 bps to 5% (I-direct estimate: 5.1%). Higher operating cost to sales ratio (up 165 bps to 76.9%) was negated to an extent by a fall in employee cost (down 101 bps YoY to 10%) & other expenses to sales ratio falling 24 bps YoY to 8.2%. Subsequently, EBITDA was flat at Rs 24 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 25 crore) However, higher tax rate (42.8% vs 30.1% in Q3FY18) mainly led to 12% de-growth in PAT to Rs 4.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 6.1 crore).


Outlook


Post, the resolution of the foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) issue, Gati would now be able to bring in a strategic investor and raise funds for expansion and/or de-merge its business into separate entities. Given these strategic decisions, we have a HOLD recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 75.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Gati #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

