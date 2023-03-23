Hold GAIL; target of Rs 115: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on GAIL

The company is witnessing a delay in deal renewal, only partial deal renewals, slower decision-making and budget-cut in select clients. Mgmt remains watchful of the macro conditions and expects muted growth in the near term, with hope of recovery in H2CY23. Company has no direct exposure to troubled US regional banks and its exposure to overall US regional banks remains limited. However, eClerx remains exposed to large global banks as well as to investment banks. Management expects adjusted EBITDAM (including other income) to remain at the lower half of the guided range of 28-32% for FY23. Company currently operates at 45-50% WFO and expects no material margin impact, with SEZ rules being relaxed till end-CY23. Near-term revenue growth is likely to be muted amid macro uncertainties and weakness in Digital. Client concentration and potential roll-offs remain risks; however, growth challenges would be short-lived, as medium-term demand drivers remain intact. We have rolled forward our TP to Mar-25E EPS and raised our FY23E-25E EPS by 1.6%-6%, factoring-in the 9MFY23 performance and increasing the INR/USD assumption to 79.9 vs 78.0 for FY23.

Outlook

GAIL is favorably placed, though the recent stock outperformance prices in most positives. Thus, we downgrade our rating from Buy to Hold, keeping FY25 based TP unchanged at Rs115/sh – although if gas price and capacity appeals are accepted, another 10% tariff hike can accrue (~Rs65/mmbtu), which along with better gas marketing margins (we have built in ~Rs25bn EBITDA) are upside risks (TP goes up by 10% to ~Rs125).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

GAIL - 23 -03 - 2023 - emkay