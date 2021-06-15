MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Gail (India); target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gail (India) with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated June 14, 2021.

Broker Research
June 15, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)


Gail India reported a mixed set of Q4FY21 results. While gas trading & transmission and petchem segments' performance was better than expected, LPG/LLH performance was weaker than anticipated. Revenues for the quarter declined 12.4% YoY to Rs 15546.2 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 2564.8 crore, up 3.6% YoY against our estimates of Rs 2621.3 crore. Gail reported higher-than-expected other income of Rs 568.4 crore. Subsequently, reported PAT was at Rs 1907.7 crore, down 36.8% YoY (negative tax outgo in base quarter) against our estimate of Rs 1883.1 crore.


Outlook


We value Gail using the SOTP methodology, valuing the core business using DCF and EV/EBITDA multiple for other business segments. We maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 180/share (earlier Rs 150).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #GAIL India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 15, 2021 11:19 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.