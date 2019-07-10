App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gail (India); target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gail (India) with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated July 09, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)


LPG prices have seen a declining trend over the last couple of months. This will have an impact on Gail’s LPG/liquid hydrocarbon (LLH) business. We lower LPG/LLH realisations from Rs 35,000 in Q1FY20E to Rs 32,100 per tonne from Q2FY20E to factor in the recent decline in LPG prices in global markets. Subsequently, we expect LPG/LLH segment EBIT at Rs 1860.2 crore and Rs 1788.2 crore for FY20E and FY21E, respectively. This is expected to result in a reduction in standalone earnings estimate for Gail by ~5% to Rs 11.7 per share & Rs 12.2 per share in FY20E & FY21E, respectively.


Outlook


We value the company using the SOTP methodology. We value the core business using DCF and assign a target multiple to the EBITDA of other business segments with a HOLD recommendation and a target price of Rs 160.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:33 am

tags #GAIL India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

