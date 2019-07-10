Hold Gail (India); target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)

LPG prices have seen a declining trend over the last couple of months. This will have an impact on Gail’s LPG/liquid hydrocarbon (LLH) business. We lower LPG/LLH realisations from Rs 35,000 in Q1FY20E to Rs 32,100 per tonne from Q2FY20E to factor in the recent decline in LPG prices in global markets. Subsequently, we expect LPG/LLH segment EBIT at Rs 1860.2 crore and Rs 1788.2 crore for FY20E and FY21E, respectively. This is expected to result in a reduction in standalone earnings estimate for Gail by ~5% to Rs 11.7 per share & Rs 12.2 per share in FY20E & FY21E, respectively.

Outlook

We value the company using the SOTP methodology. We value the core business using DCF and assign a target multiple to the EBITDA of other business segments with a HOLD recommendation and a target price of Rs 160.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.