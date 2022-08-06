Hold GAIL (India); target of Rs 152: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on GAIL (India)

Q1FY23 PAT of Rs. 2,915 crore, up 9% q-o-q was significantly above ours and the street’s estimates, led by phenomenal performance of gas marketing business that offset a sequential decline in other segments. Gas marketing EBITDA grew strongly by 35% q-o-q led by higher trading margin/volume growth but EBITDA from the gas transmission/petchem/LPG-LHC segments declined by 6%/66%/12% q-o-q. Petchem earnings declined due to 50% fall in sales volume while LPG-LHC got impacted by higher domestic gas price. Recent force majeure by Gazprom to stop supply of LNG would affect GAIL as it would hit petchem production (leading to 50% utilization), decline in gas marketing/transmission volume by 5-6 mmscmd/7 mmscmd. LHG-LHC profitability to get affected by a likely hike in domestic gas prices from October 2022. We cut our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 7%/8%.



Outlook

We downgrade GAIL to Hold (from Buy) with a revised PT of Rs. 152 as multiple earnings headwinds make us lower EV/EBITDA multiple across major segments and we see limited upside potential from the CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

GAIL (India) - 050822 - khan