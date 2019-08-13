App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gail (India); target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gail (India) with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)


Gail India reported a mixed set of numbers for Q1FY20. The better profitability of gas trading and gas transmission business was negated by lower profitability from the petchem segment and LPG segment. EBITDA at Rs 2259 crore (flattish YoY)) came in line our estimates of Rs 2124.8 crore. Subsequently, the reported PAT at Rs 1287.5 crore (up 2.2% YoY) also came in line with our estimates of Rs 1281.6 crore.


Outlook


However, lower product prices will impact performance petchem and LPG segment. We value the company using the SOTP methodology, valuing the core business using DCF and assigning a target multiple to the EBITDA of other business segments with HOLD recommendation and target price of Rs 135.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #GAIL India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.