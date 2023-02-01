Hold GAIL (India); target of Rs 100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on GAIL (India)

Standalone PAT of Rs. 246 crore, down 84% q-o-q was 77% below our estimate due to earnings erosion for gas trading, EBITDA loss for petchem/LPG-LHC and weak gas transmission EBITDA owing to extra fuel costs Gas trading/gas transmission EBITDA declined sharply by 99%/28% q-o-q to Rs. 3 crore/Rs. 723 crore because of large inventory loss of Rs. 1,100 crore in gas trading and extra Rs. 400 crore fuel cost for gas transmission. EBITDA loss for petchem segment stood at Rs. 210 due to lower sales volume/realisation and that for LPG-LHC at Rs. 6 crore on account of LPG pride fall and higher APM gas prices. The management expects PNGRB to approve revision in gas transmission tariff by April’23 and guided for 25% improvement in tariff based on revised tariff norms and guided to sustain gas trading annual EBITDA at Rs. 2,500 crore and LPG-LHC to benefit of Rs. 1000-1200 crore in case the APM gas price cap is approved by the government.



Outlook

We maintain a Hold rating on GAIL with a revised PT of Rs. 100 given limited upside potential from the CMP and earnings concern for its commodity businesses (petchem and gas trading).

