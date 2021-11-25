MARKET NEWS

English
Hold Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Firstsource Solutions with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 25, 2021.

November 25, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions


Firstsource Solutions (FSL) provides business process services to BFSI, Communication, Media, Tech and Healthcare • The company generates 49% revenues from BFSI while healthcare and communication form 30% and 20%, respectively • FSL has witnessed healthy revenue improvement (up 19% YoY in FY21).



Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating. We value FSL at Rs 180 i.e. 19x P/E on FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Firstsource Solutions #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 25, 2021 12:10 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.