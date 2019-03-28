Hold Finolex Cables; target of Rs 535: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables

Margins are expected to remain stable due to lower volatility in copper prices in the past three months. We have introduced FY2021E numbers and expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 11% and 7%, respectively, over FY2018-FY2021E.

Outlook

We reiterate our Hold rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 535, based on further delay of order finalisation in the communication cables business segment along with a delay in scaling-up the consumer durable business.

