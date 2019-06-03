App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Finolex Cables; target of Rs 515: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Finolex Cables with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated May 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables


In Q4FY2019, Finolex Cables Limited (FCL)’s net earnings were affected by muted growth in electrical cables segment and a higher effective tax rate. Operating margins improved on the back of lower employee costs and other expenses. We believe slow order finalisation in communication cables segment and delay in scale-up of consumer durable business would continue to limit revenue growth during FY2020-FY2021.


Outlook


We reiterate our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 515, on account of slower finalization of orders in communication cables segment and delay in scaling up of the consumer durable business.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Finolex Cables #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.