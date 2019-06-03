Hold Finolex Cables; target of Rs 515: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables

In Q4FY2019, Finolex Cables Limited (FCL)’s net earnings were affected by muted growth in electrical cables segment and a higher effective tax rate. Operating margins improved on the back of lower employee costs and other expenses. We believe slow order finalisation in communication cables segment and delay in scale-up of consumer durable business would continue to limit revenue growth during FY2020-FY2021.

Outlook

We reiterate our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 515, on account of slower finalization of orders in communication cables segment and delay in scaling up of the consumer durable business.

