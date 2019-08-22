App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Finolex Cables; target of Rs 412: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Finolex Cables with a target price of Rs 412 in its research report dated August 21, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables


Finolex posted lower than estimated financials led by weak performance in electrical and communication with decline in OPM and net profit. We expect slowdown in construction and funding crunch in OFC to limit its revenue growth along with higher ad spends in FMEG to weigh on overall OPM leading to downward revision in net earnings for FY2020-FY2021E. The issue regarding re-appointment of key managerial personnel also remains unresolved with the matter now sub-judice.


Outlook


We reiterate our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 412, on account muted net earnings growth during FY2019-FY2021E led by tough macro environment in its core verticals.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Finolex Cables #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

