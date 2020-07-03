App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:26 PM IST

Hold Finolex Cables target of Rs 325: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Finolex Cables with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated July 01, 2020.

 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Finolex Cables


Finolex posted lower revenues for Q4FY20 led by weak performance in electrical and communication business, with a decline in OPM y-o-y. Net profit was higher due to higher other income and lower ETR. We expect slowdown in construction and postponement of projects by the Government to limit its revenue growth along with shortage of skilled labourers in the near term to weigh on performance. Company focuses on containing costs and enhances manufacturing efficiencies. Capex plans remains intact attributable towards backward integration and capacity expansion helping enhancing revenues at full capacity utilization.



Outlook


We reiterate our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 325, due to muted outlook in user industries.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Finolex Cables #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

