Hold Fine Organic Industries; target of Rs 6200: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Fine Organic Industries

FINEORG demonstrated yet another quarter of strong operating performance aided by pass through of increased costs (vegetable oil / fatty acid prices, logistics etc) and higher volumes, driving improvement in EBITDA margin to 28.7% (vs 14.5% YoY/ 25.9% QoQ), reinforcing confidence on the company’s pricing and client retention ability. Its growth prospects look encouraging given 1) healthy demand traction aided by improved client confidence and global consolidation benefits 2) capacity headroom to enable capturing demand improvement in FY23 3) Strong profitability over FY23-FY24 on optimum product mix and operating leverage playing out 4) net cash balance sheet and healthy OCF of Rs 8.6 bn over FY23-24 to enable self-funded capex.

Outlook

We increase our EPS estimates by 26% / 11% for FY23/24E factoring in improved earnings visibility and increase our TP to Rs 6200 (40x FY24E EPS) from Rs 5600 earlier but downgrade the stock to ‘HOLD’ given the sharp run up in price (>30% since our last update). FINEORG remains the best play on rising adoption of oleochemical based green additives (Click here).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Fine Organic Industries - 110822 - prabhu