HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Federal Bank; target of Rs 85: Centrum

Centrum recommended hold rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank continued to report decent set of numbers for Q2FY19, on YoY basis, with net interest income (NII) and pre-provisioning profit (PPP) growing 13.7% and 19.6%, respectively. However, driven by 63.4% increase in provisioning, the net profit growth was muted at 0.9% at Rs266 crore. During the quarter, the company had slippages worth Rs477 crore, of which Rs150 crore were relating to the Kerala Floods. The overall business grew 23.2% YoY, the highest pace in 5 quarters, to Rs2.19 lakh crore. Asset quality weakened with gross NPAs increasing 11bps QoQ to 3.11% as on 30 Sept’18.


Outlook


On the back of strong business growth and efficient handling of NPAs, we remain positive on Federal Bank and maintain Hold Rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Centrum #Federal Bank #Hold #Recommendations

