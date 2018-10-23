Hold Federal Bank; target of Rs 85: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank continued to report decent set of numbers for Q2FY19, on YoY basis, with net interest income (NII) and pre-provisioning profit (PPP) growing 13.7% and 19.6%, respectively. However, driven by 63.4% increase in provisioning, the net profit growth was muted at 0.9% at Rs266 crore. During the quarter, the company had slippages worth Rs477 crore, of which Rs150 crore were relating to the Kerala Floods. The overall business grew 23.2% YoY, the highest pace in 5 quarters, to Rs2.19 lakh crore. Asset quality weakened with gross NPAs increasing 11bps QoQ to 3.11% as on 30 Sept’18.

Outlook

On the back of strong business growth and efficient handling of NPAs, we remain positive on Federal Bank and maintain Hold Rating.

