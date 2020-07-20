App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Federal Bank; target of Rs 55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 55 in its research report dated July 16, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank reported a steady set of Q1FY21 numbers wherein lower provisioning led to healthy PAT growth. Moratorium witnessed a reduction with asset quality remaining steady, as estimated As on July 12, net moratorium book (excluding gold loans/loans against liquid securities) of the bank was at 24% vs. 35% on May 25 led by a fall in retail moratorium book. Total provisioning for the quarter slumped to Rs 395 crore (~32 bps of advances), including Covid-19 provisioning of Rs 93 crore. Outstanding contingent provisioning was at Rs 186 crore.



Outlook


We maintain HOLD and value the stock at 0.8x FY22E ABV with a revised target price of Rs 55. The ambiguity on extension of term of the current MD remains a near term overhang.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:13 pm

