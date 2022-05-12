 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Federal Bank; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated May 08, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank is an old private sector bank based out of Kerala with 1282 branches and 1885 ATM across various states. Strong liability franchisee with over 94% of total deposits being retail • Balanced loan mix with retail: wholesale mix of 55:45.

We value Federal Bank at ~1.1x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 120 to Rs 100 per share.

TAGS: #Federal Bank #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
