Hold Faze Three; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

Nov 13, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Faze Three with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Faze Three

Through its differentiated product offerings and business model, Faze Three (FTL) stands apart from other home textile players. It manufactures and exports home textile products in multiple categories (apart from bed sheets, towels that currently other listed players specialise in) with bathmats and rugs being the dominant category (~80% of revenues). US, UK/Europe regions contribute ~90% of its overall revenues. Top 15 customers comprise very large retail chains such as Walmart & Target • Vertically integrated business model with in-house capability of design & development. FTL’s order book is mostly backed by customer commitment.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price. We value Faze Three at Rs 350 i.e. 12x FY24E EPS.

first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:18 pm
