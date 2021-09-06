MARKET NEWS

Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated September 03, 2021.

September 06, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries


Exide Industries (EIL) is a part of the duopolistic organised Indian battery market with a presence across automotive and industrial applications (~73%, ~26% of sales). Channel exposure to replacement and OEMs is at ~60% and ~40%, respectively.


Outlook


We value EIL at revised SOTP-based TP of Rs 210 (Rs 135 for battery business at 12x FY23E EPS, Rs 75 for investments; earlier TP Rs 200).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Exide Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Sep 6, 2021 03:01 pm

