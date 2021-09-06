Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries

Exide Industries (EIL) is a part of the duopolistic organised Indian battery market with a presence across automotive and industrial applications (~73%, ~26% of sales). Channel exposure to replacement and OEMs is at ~60% and ~40%, respectively.

Outlook

We value EIL at revised SOTP-based TP of Rs 210 (Rs 135 for battery business at 12x FY23E EPS, Rs 75 for investments; earlier TP Rs 200).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More