you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated August 06, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries


Exide Industries (EIL) reported a healthy Q1FY20 performance. Net sales was at Rs 2,779 crore (flattish YoY) despite weak OEM demand. EBITDA in Q1FY20 was at Rs 408 crore, up 4.3% YoY with corresponding margins at 14.7%, rising 31 bps QoQ. The margin performance was aided by easing raw material costs although higher employee costs restricted the benefit. Consequent PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 224.3 crore, up 6.8% YoY.


Outlook


We upgrade the stock to HOLD. Our SOTP-based target price of Rs 205 factors in conservative valuation of the battery business at Rs 162 i.e. 13x P/E on FY21E EPS of Rs 12.4 and Rs 42 of its stake in insurance business & smelting operations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Exide Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.