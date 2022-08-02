Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 175: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Exide Industries

For Q1FY23, Exide Industries (Exide) reported 14% qoq revenue growth (3-year CAGR at +12%) to Rs39bn, 6% above estimates, due to improved growth in both auto and industrial segments. EBITDA grew by 11% qoq (3-yr CAGR at -2%) to Rs3.9bn, 13% below estimates due to higher-than-expected commodity and energy inflation. Management expects benefits of lower commodity prices to start reflecting in Q2. FY22-25E revenue CAGR of 11% should be supported by robust growth in auto OEM segment, pickup in industrial segment, and stable growth in the auto replacement market. Despite not being selected in PLI-ACC scheme, Exide plans to set up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility and has entered into technical collaboration with China's SVOLT Energy. Any progress on construction of the new manufacturing plant and tie-ups with OEMs for battery supplies could provide clarity on Exide’s long-term growth prospects.

Outlook

We have increased FY23-25E EPS by 3-9%, mainly due to higher revenue assumptions. We retain Hold with a TP of Rs175 (Rs165 earlier), based on 11x Sep’24E EPS (Jun’24E EPS earlier) and the value of HDFC Life stake at Rs49/share.

