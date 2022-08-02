English
    Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 175: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Exide Industries


    For Q1FY23, Exide Industries (Exide) reported 14% qoq revenue growth (3-year CAGR at +12%) to Rs39bn, 6% above estimates, due to improved growth in both auto and industrial segments. EBITDA grew by 11% qoq (3-yr CAGR at -2%) to Rs3.9bn, 13% below estimates due to higher-than-expected commodity and energy inflation. Management expects benefits of lower commodity prices to start reflecting in Q2. FY22-25E revenue CAGR of 11% should be supported by robust growth in auto OEM segment, pickup in industrial segment, and stable growth in the auto replacement market. Despite not being selected in PLI-ACC scheme, Exide plans to set up a lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility and has entered into technical collaboration with China's SVOLT Energy. Any progress on construction of the new manufacturing plant and tie-ups with OEMs for battery supplies could provide clarity on Exide’s long-term growth prospects.



    Outlook


    We have increased FY23-25E EPS by 3-9%, mainly due to higher revenue assumptions. We retain Hold with a TP of Rs175 (Rs165 earlier), based on 11x Sep’24E EPS (Jun’24E EPS earlier) and the value of HDFC Life stake at Rs49/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Exide Industries -010822 - emkay

    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Exide Industries #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:28 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.