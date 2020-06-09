Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries

Exide Industries (EIL) reported a soft Q4FY20 performance. Net standalone revenues were at Rs 2,055 crore (down 20.9% YoY). The company attributed revenue decline to continued challenges being faced by the OEM channel. Reported standalone EBITDA margins were at 13.1% (down 11 bps QoQ), with gains from 201 bps gross margin expansion being eaten away by negative operating leverage. Consequent PAT was at Rs 168 crore (down 20.3% YoY), supported to an extent by lower tax outgo (tax rate at 11.4%).

Outlook

We maintain a constructive view on EIL for its technological edge, debt free B/S, strong cash generation track record (present CFO yield at 6.6%) but feel the stock is fairly valued at CMP. Hence, we downgrade it to HOLD, valuing it at Rs 170 (SOTP basis), (battery business at Rs 125 i.e. 12.9x P/E on FY22E EPS of Rs 9.7; Rs 45 for insurance business & smelting operations).







