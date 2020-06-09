App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries


Exide Industries (EIL) reported a soft Q4FY20 performance. Net standalone revenues were at Rs 2,055 crore (down 20.9% YoY). The company attributed revenue decline to continued challenges being faced by the OEM channel. Reported standalone EBITDA margins were at 13.1% (down 11 bps QoQ), with gains from 201 bps gross margin expansion being eaten away by negative operating leverage. Consequent PAT was at Rs 168 crore (down 20.3% YoY), supported to an extent by lower tax outgo (tax rate at 11.4%).



Outlook


We maintain a constructive view on EIL for its technological edge, debt free B/S, strong cash generation track record (present CFO yield at 6.6%) but feel the stock is fairly valued at CMP. Hence, we downgrade it to HOLD, valuing it at Rs 170 (SOTP basis), (battery business at Rs 125 i.e. 12.9x P/E on FY22E EPS of Rs 9.7; Rs 45 for insurance business & smelting operations).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:17 am

tags #Exide Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

