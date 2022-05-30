Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries
Exide Industries (EIL) is a part of the duopolistic organised Indian lead acid battery market with a presence across automotive & industrial applications. Segment mix: -automotive sales~75% & industrial application ~25% • Channel exposure to replacement, OEMs is at ~60%, ~40%, respectively • Within its automobile segment sales, it derives ~60% of sales from OEMs.
Outlook
We retain HOLD tracking changing technology landscape in battery space and long gestation period of greenfield expansion in Li-On cell domain. We value EIL at revised SOTP-based TP of Rs 155 (Rs 108 for battery business at 10x FYFY24E EPS, Rs 47 for investments).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.