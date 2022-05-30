 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Exide Industries; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 30, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries

Exide Industries (EIL) is a part of the duopolistic organised Indian lead acid battery market with a presence across automotive & industrial applications. Segment mix: -automotive sales~75% & industrial application ~25% • Channel exposure to replacement, OEMs is at ~60%, ~40%, respectively • Within its automobile segment sales, it derives ~60% of sales from OEMs.

Outlook

We retain HOLD tracking changing technology landscape in battery space and long gestation period of greenfield expansion in Li-On cell domain. We value EIL at revised SOTP-based TP of Rs 155 (Rs 108 for battery business at 10x FYFY24E EPS, Rs 47 for investments).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Exide Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 30, 2022 04:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.