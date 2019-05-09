Hold Essel Propack; target of Rs 136: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Essel Propack

Essel Propack (EPL) reported top line growth of ~10% YoY led by strong revenue growth in the Americas and Europe regions by ~29% and ~16% YoY, respectively. However, Amesa regions (contributes ~34% to top line) revenue growth remained muted at ~2% YoY mainly due to lower volume offtake by its key customers in India. Better plant utilisation (in Americas & Europe) coupled with higher contribution of non-oral care business in the top line (up from 40.4% in Q4FY18 to 42.7% in Q4FY19) helped drive EBITDA margin during Q4FY19. The management has guided for better EBITDA margin (at ~18-19%) owing to better plant utilisation in the overseas business and rising contribution of the non-oral care business.

Outlook

We maintain our target price and HOLD recommendation on the stock.

