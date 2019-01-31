App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Escorts; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Escorts with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Escorts


Escorts reported a healthy set of Q3FY19 numbers Revenues increased 37.4% YoY to Rs 1,655 crore, with broad based growth across divisions. Gross revenue from agri equipment machinery (EAM) grew 36.3% YoY to Rs 1,293 crore tracking robust tractor volumes growth of 36% YoY to 25,743 units Gross revenue from construction equipment grew 44.0% YoY to Rs 266 crore (volumes up 30.0% YoY to 1,413 units) while revenue from railway equipment grew 34.1% YoY to Rs 97 crore EBITDA in Q3FY19 grew 38.3% YoY to Rs 201 crore with consequent EBITDA margins at 12.1%, up 8 bps YoY. A more than expected increase in raw material costs was mitigated by lower effective employee as well as other expenses. EBIT margins of the agri machinery (tractors) segment came in at 14.3%, down 40 bps QoQ Consequent PAT was at Rs 140 crore, up 52% YoY. It was supported by higher other income (Rs 24 crore) as well as one-time exceptional gains (Rs 11 crore) realised out of transfer of Rough Terrain cranes business to the JV with M/s Tadano Ltd on a slump sales basis.


Outlook


Escorts has a near debt free balance sheet with marginal short-term debt amounting to ~Rs 150 crore as of FY19E with consequent debt: equity at 0.05x. It has also successfully got transformed into a capital efficient player with resultant RoCE in excess of 20% in FY18-20E. Going forward, however, given the higher base we expect growth to taper in FY20E. Consequent net sales & PAT growth in FY20E are expected at ~8.5%. We build in ~40 bps improvement in EBITDA margins. We value Escorts at Rs 700 i.e. 16.0x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 44.1 with a HOLD rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Escorts #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

