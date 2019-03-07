Hold Escorts; target of Rs 680: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Escorts

Escorts Ltd (EL) is the third largest Agricultural tractor manufacturer in India. It has a strong presence in the north and west market, with an overall market share of 11% as on FY18. Revenue for the Q3FY19 grew by 37%YoY in line with our estimates. This growth was largely led by 34%YoY in the tractor sales & 30%YoY from the construction business.

Outlook

Considering the near-term pressure on margins, we tweak our EBITDA estimate by -20bps and value EL at 15x FY20E EPS with a revised target price of Rs680 and downgrade our rating from buy to Hold.

