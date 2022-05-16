 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Escorts; target of Rs 1840 : ICICI Direct

May 16, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Escorts with a target price of Rs 1840 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

Escorts is a prominent tractor maker domestically (10.3% FY22 market share) and also serves the domestic construction equipment, railways space. FY22 sales mix – tractors 77%, construction equipment 14%, railways 9% • Past five year CAGR: 24.1%, 35.6% in EBITDA, PAT; cash positive b/s.

We retain HOLD rating on Escorts amid muted tractor growth prospects over FY22-24E & await contours of medium term business growth plan constructed by both parties (Escort & Kubota - the new co-promoter). We value Escorts at SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,840 (20x P/E on core FY24E EPS, 25% discount on treasury shares).

first published: May 16, 2022 04:20 pm
