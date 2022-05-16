English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Escorts; target of Rs 1840 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Escorts with a target price of Rs 1840 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 16, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Escorts


    Escorts is a prominent tractor maker domestically (10.3% FY22 market share) and also serves the domestic construction equipment, railways space. FY22 sales mix – tractors 77%, construction equipment 14%, railways 9% • Past five year CAGR: 24.1%, 35.6% in EBITDA, PAT; cash positive b/s.



    Outlook


    We retain HOLD rating on Escorts amid muted tractor growth prospects over FY22-24E & await contours of medium term business growth plan constructed by both parties (Escort & Kubota - the new co-promoter). We value Escorts at SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,840 (20x P/E on core FY24E EPS, 25% discount on treasury shares).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Escorts #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2022 04:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.