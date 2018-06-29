App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold EPC Industrie; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on EPC Industrie with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated June 29, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on EPC Industrie


EPC Industrie (EPC) reported a robust Q4FY18 performance Net sales for the quarter came in at Rs 76.3 crore, up 37.7% YoY. EBITDA in Q4FY18 was at Rs 8.7 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 11.5%, up 250 bps YoY. PAT in Q4FY18 was at Rs 4.5 crore vs. Rs 3.3 crore in the base quarter (Q4FY18) For full year FY18, EPC clocked sales at Rs 204.6 crore, EBITDA at Rs 12.2 crore (EBITDA margins at 6.0%) and PAT at Rs 4.9 crore. FY18 was marred by loss of sales in Q2FY18 post implementation of GST and was an industry wide phenomenon. Hence, GST on micro-irrigation system stands reduced to 12% vs. 18% imposed initially.

Outlook
We expect EPC to report PAT of Rs 13.0 crore in FY19E & Rs 18.8 crore in FY20E. We value EPC at Rs 135, i.e. 20x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 6.8/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 29, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #EPC Industrie #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

