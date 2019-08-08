App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Entertainment Network India; target of Rs 445: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Entertainment Network India with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Entertainment Network India


ENIL’s Q1FY20 revenue growth of 8.9% YoY was largely led by solutions business (forming 28% of revenues) which grew 42.4% YoY. Radio revenues, on the other hand, were muted with 1.4% YoY growth. EBITDA (excluding Ind-AS 116) came in at Rs 23.7 crore, a drop of 16.6% YoY, while adjusted margins came in at 17.9%, lower than our expectation of 21.3% given the weakness in the core radio segment. Reported PAT came in lower at Rs 3.8 crore, impacted by the weak operating performance as well as impact of Ind-AS (~Rs 2.8 crore on PBT).


Outlook


Moreover, a recovery in radio ad growth is key for an overall rerating of the stock. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating with a revised DCF based target price of Rs 445, (implying ~9x FY21E EV/EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #Entertainment Network India #Hold #ICICI Direct #recommendation

