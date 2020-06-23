App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:36 PM IST

Hold Entertainment Network India; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Entertainment Network India with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Entertainment Network India


Entertainment Network India (ENIL) reported a weak set of Q4FY20 numbers. Revenues came in at Rs 151.8 crore (down 13.6% YoY) with core radio revenue de-growth of ~16% YoY in Q4FY20. The solutions business witnessed 12% YoY decline in revenues. Reported EBITDA came in at Rs 23 crore while margins came in at 15.1%. Adjusted for Ind-AS, like to like EBITDA came in at ~Rs 14 crore, drop of ~67% YoY, while adjusted margins were at ~9%. Weaker topline and high employee expenses resulted in EBITDA decline. Subsequently, the company reported a net loss of Rs 3.2 crore against net profit of Rs 19.4 crore in Q4FY19.



Outlook


We believe weakness in ad revenue will persist till H1FY21E considering the extended lockdown. Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 180 (implying ~4x FY22E EV/EBITDA).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #Entertainment Network India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

