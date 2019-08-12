Hold Emami; target of Rs 352: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Emami

Consolidated revenue grew by ~6% y-o-y, driven by a 34% growth in international business (10% organic growth), while domestic business grew by just 2%. Gross margins remained stressed; lower ad spends helped OPM expand by 109 bps. Domestic business grew in single-digits for the fourth consecutive quarter; we expect revival to take time as categories such as healthcare and male grooming products are yet to see material improvement.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold rating with revised PT of Rs. 352.

