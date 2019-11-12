App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Emami target of Rs 352: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Emami with a target price of Rs 352 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Emami


Consolidated revenue grew by ~5% y-o-y, driven by a 20% growth in international business (organic growth was 7%), while domestic business grew by 3.4%; domestic volumes stood flat. Gross margins improved by 111 BPS due to benign raw material costs; higher other expenses dragged down the OPM 58 bps to 29.2%. Domestic business grew in single-digits for the fifth consecutive quarter; the management expects growth in H2FY2020 to be at 10-12% in backdrop of good winter season.


Outlook


We broadly maintain our earnings estimates for FY2020/21; maintain our Hold rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 352.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 12, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Emami #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

