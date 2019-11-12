Hold Emami target of Rs 352: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Emami

Consolidated revenue grew by ~5% y-o-y, driven by a 20% growth in international business (organic growth was 7%), while domestic business grew by 3.4%; domestic volumes stood flat. Gross margins improved by 111 BPS due to benign raw material costs; higher other expenses dragged down the OPM 58 bps to 29.2%. Domestic business grew in single-digits for the fifth consecutive quarter; the management expects growth in H2FY2020 to be at 10-12% in backdrop of good winter season.

Outlook

We broadly maintain our earnings estimates for FY2020/21; maintain our Hold rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 352.

