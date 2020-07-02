Hold Emami target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Emami

Consolidated revenue declined by ~17% (led by 19% decline in the domestic business, summer products pipeline filling with dealers/distributors affected by lockdown in the last 10 days of the quarter. Gross margin improved by 436 bps due to benign raw-material costs; OPM declined by 569 bps mainly on account lower operating leverage. Capacity utilisation in most of the plants is near normalcy; Zandu and pain management portfolio are gaining strong traction; focus on revamping growth prospects in men's fairness cream, and other key products. Gross margin benefits to sustain in the near term.

Outlook

Reduction in significant promoters’ pledging will be a key re-rating trigger for the stock; maintain Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 240.

