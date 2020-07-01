App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Emami; target of Rs 240: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Emami with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Emami


Emami’s Q4FY20 revenue and EBITDA came in 5% and 31% below estimates at Rs5.3bn and Rs1bn, respectively. The domestic business remained weak as most core brands recorded a steep decline. Sales declined 17%, owing to a 19%/4% fall in the domestic/international business. Excluding 7 Oils in One, which grew 5%, the performance across brands was weak, with Boroplus/Male Grooming/Navratna/Healthcare/Kesh King declining 77%/42%/12%/9%/26%. Input prices remain soft, which should continue to drive the gross margin expansion. Management hopes to maintain profitability as higher GM and cost savings (~Rs500mn in FY21) may offset the decline in sales.



Outlook


Management indicated a healthy pace of recovery in June. However, given lacklustre growth over the last four years, we await overall growth visibility to improve. We maintain Hold with a TP of Rs240.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:41 am

