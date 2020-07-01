Hold Emami; target of Rs 240: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Emami

Emami’s Q4FY20 revenue and EBITDA came in 5% and 31% below estimates at Rs5.3bn and Rs1bn, respectively. The domestic business remained weak as most core brands recorded a steep decline. Sales declined 17%, owing to a 19%/4% fall in the domestic/international business. Excluding 7 Oils in One, which grew 5%, the performance across brands was weak, with Boroplus/Male Grooming/Navratna/Healthcare/Kesh King declining 77%/42%/12%/9%/26%. Input prices remain soft, which should continue to drive the gross margin expansion. Management hopes to maintain profitability as higher GM and cost savings (~Rs500mn in FY21) may offset the decline in sales.

Outlook

Management indicated a healthy pace of recovery in June. However, given lacklustre growth over the last four years, we await overall growth visibility to improve. We maintain Hold with a TP of Rs240.







