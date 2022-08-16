 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Elgi Equipments; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

Aug 16, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Elgi Equipments with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated August 15, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Elgi Equipments

Elgi Equipments (Elgi) manufactures a wide range of air compressors (~92% of revenue) and automotive equipment (~8%). Elgi is the second largest player in the Indian air compressor market (~22% market share) and among the top eight players globally • Expansion in new international markets to drive long term incremental growth (rest of the world contributed ~50% in FY22).

Outlook

We remain long term positive on the stock and change our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value Elgi at Rs 475 i.e. 52x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Elgi Equipments - 140822 - ic

first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:56 pm
