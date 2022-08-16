English
    Hold Elgi Equipments; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Elgi Equipments with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated August 15, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Elgi Equipments


    Elgi Equipments (Elgi) manufactures a wide range of air compressors (~92% of revenue) and automotive equipment (~8%). Elgi is the second largest player in the Indian air compressor market (~22% market share) and among the top eight players globally • Expansion in new international markets to drive long term incremental growth (rest of the world contributed ~50% in FY22).


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive on the stock and change our rating from BUY to HOLD. We value Elgi at Rs 475 i.e. 52x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Elgi Equipments #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:56 pm
