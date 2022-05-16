English
    Hold Eicher Motors; target of Rs 2480: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 2480 in its research report dated May 15, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


    Eicher Motors (EML) is the market leader in the >250 cc premium motorcycle segment (market share ~90%+) through its aspirational models under the Royal Enfield (RE) brand, such as Bullet, Classic, Interceptor among others • Via its JV with Volvo i.e., VECV (EML has 54.4% stake), the company has a presence in the CV space as well (6.6% FY22 market share) • Strong net cash positive b/s with healthy return ratios metrics.


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD on EML and await better monthly volume prints of RE. We value EML at Rs 2,480 on SOTP basis; assigning 23x PE to RE business & 20x PE to VECV business on FY24E numbers.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 16, 2022 04:21 pm
