Hold Eicher Motors; target of Rs 2470: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors

The Eicher Motors (EML) scrip has undergone a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, i.e. 10 shares (of face value Rs 1 each) for every one share (of Rs 10 each) held earlier. The share capital base of 2.73 crore shares earlier now stands revised to 27.3 crore shares (unchanged in value terms at Rs 27.3 crore). The corporate action is aimed at facilitating greater liquidity in the stock with the intent of augmenting the shareholder base. It will not result in any dilution in equity base, although per share metrics would change as a result of split.

Outlook

For EML, we factor in 8.0%, 3.1% sales, PAT CAGR in FY20-22E. We await crystallisation of demand guidance into actual volumes before turning positive on the stock while any disappointment on that front could challenge current P/E multiples (near historical highs post sharp run up in recent months). We maintain HOLD rating, valuing the stock at Rs 2,470 on an SOTP basis (35x P/E to RE; 20x P/E to VECV on FY22E).

