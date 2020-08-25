172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-eicher-motors-target-of-rs-2470-icici-direct-5754331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Eicher Motors; target of Rs 2470: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 2470 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


The Eicher Motors (EML) scrip has undergone a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, i.e. 10 shares (of face value Rs 1 each) for every one share (of Rs 10 each) held earlier. The share capital base of 2.73 crore shares earlier now stands revised to 27.3 crore shares (unchanged in value terms at Rs 27.3 crore). The corporate action is aimed at facilitating greater liquidity in the stock with the intent of augmenting the shareholder base. It will not result in any dilution in equity base, although per share metrics would change as a result of split.



Outlook


For EML, we factor in 8.0%, 3.1% sales, PAT CAGR in FY20-22E. We await crystallisation of demand guidance into actual volumes before turning positive on the stock while any disappointment on that front could challenge current P/E multiples (near historical highs post sharp run up in recent months). We maintain HOLD rating, valuing the stock at Rs 2,470 on an SOTP basis (35x P/E to RE; 20x P/E to VECV on FY22E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Eicher Motors #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

