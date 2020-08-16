172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-eicher-motors-target-of-rs-22570-icici-direct-2-5707951.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:22 AM IST

Hold Eicher Motors; target of Rs 22,570: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 22,570 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motors' (EML) Q1FY21 performance was muted. Consolidated revenues were at Rs 818 crore (down 65.7% YoY), with Royal Enfield (RE) ASPs flat QoQ at Rs 1.33 lakh/unit, sales volumes down 69% YoY to 57,269 units. The company just about managed EBITDA breakeven (Rs 4 crore), with margins at 0.5% (down from 19.6% in Q4FY20). Subdued margin performance was due to increase in all overhead costs as percentage of sales. Consequent consolidated loss after tax was at Rs 55 crore, impacted further by lower other income. Company’s share of loss from VECV JV was at Rs 65.4 crore.



Outlook


We maintain HOLD, valuing it at Rs 22,570 on SOTP basis (32x P/E to RE; 20x P/E to VECV on FY22E). EIL has seen nearly 60% gains from March 2020 lows & now trades in tandem with long period average, thereby limiting upside potential from CMP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:22 am

tags #Eicher Motors #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

