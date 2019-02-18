App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Eicher Motors; target of Rs 21250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 21250 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motors reported a subdued Q3FY19 performance Consolidated revenues for Q3FY19 were at Rs 2,341 crore (up 3.4% YoY). ASPs for Royal Enfield (RE) were at Rs 1.19 lakh/unit, up 10.4% YoY while sales volumes were at 1.94 lakh units, down 5.9% YoY. ASPs were higher due to introduction of ABS in certain models EBITDA came in at Rs 680 crore (down 5.4% YoY) with corresponding EBITDA margins at 29.0% (down 270 bps YoY, down 126 bps QoQ) The deterioration in margin profile is attributable to higher employee as well as other expenses, that increased 206 bps YoY and 72 bps YoY as a percentage of sales, respectively PAT in Q3FY19 was down 1.3% YoY to Rs 533 crore. It was, however, supported by higher other income, which came in at Rs 147 crore VECV (truck business) revenues came in at Rs 2,818 crore, up 9% YoY with corresponding EBITDA at Rs 186 crore, down 18% YoY. EBITDA margins declined to 6.6% vs. 8.7% in the base quarter primarily tracking aggressive discounting despite sustained demand.


Outlook


We value Eicher at Rs 21,250 using SOTP valuation technique thereby assigning a P/E multiple of 19x on base RE business (FY20E numbers), 15x P/E on VECV segment and assign a HOLD rating on the stock. We derive comfort from superior return ratios at Eicher with FY18-20E average RoCE at 36% & RoE at 27%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Eicher Motors #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.