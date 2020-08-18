Hold Eicher Motors; target of Rs 20,410: East India Securities

East India Securitie's report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors’ performance was broadly in-line with our estimates. The margins were lower on account of dealer/consumer incentives and absorption of some of the BS6 costs. The key concern of supply chain constraints looks short-lived and we are surprised with the sharp demand recovery for RE even when consumers curtailing their discretionary spends. The competitive scenario looks stable and the management is taking proactive steps by entering in semi-urban areas following Maruti’s footsteps of network expansion. Dual strategy of launching new products/refreshers every quarter and studio network expansion in domestic would yield in superior results in the coming years.

Outlook

However, the recent stock run-up has priced-in all these positivities and valuations look not-so-favourable at the moment, hence we recommend ‘Hold’ with a TP of Rs 20,410.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.