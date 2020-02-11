App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Eicher Motors; target of Rs 19750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 19750 in its research report dated February 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motors (EML) reported a muted Q3FY20 performance. Consolidated revenues were at Rs 2,371 crore (up 1.3% YoY), with ASPs for Royal Enfield (RE) at Rs 1.3 lakh/unit (down 1.2% QoQ) amid a sales volume decline of 6% YoY to 1.8 lakh units. EBITDA came in at Rs 592 crore (down 12.8% YoY), with accompanying EBITDA margins disappointing at 25.0% (up 30 bps QoQ). The subdued margin performance can be attributed to an increase in raw material costs as well other expenses as a percentage of sales. Consequent consolidated PAT was at Rs 499 crore, down 6.4% YoY. The company’ share of profit from VE-CV JV was at Rs 16.6 crore.



Outlook


Nevertheless, tough demand environment, associated margin pressures is a reality for now. We factor in 13.6%, 14.3% revenue, PAT CAGR in FY20E-22E, respectively, & value EML on SOTP basis at Rs 19,750 (22x P/E to RE; 14x P/E to VECV on FY22E numbers). Strength of demand and pricing environment in BS-VI are key monitorables. EML’s healthy capital efficiency parameters, however, provide some comfort.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Eicher Motors #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.